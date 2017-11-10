Bruins' Brad Marchand: Set to return to action Friday

Marchand (concussion) is in line to return to action Friday night against the Maple Leafs.

Marchand rejoined linemates Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak during Friday's morning skate, thus reuniting the Bruins' stacked top line. Marchand heads into Friday's action as the team's second-leading scorer, with 14 points (including eight goals) in 12 games to date.

