Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sets franchise record

Marchand scored a shorthanded goal and added five shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The shorty gave Marchand 26 goals while penalty killing in his career, the most by any Bruin in history. It was his seventh shorthanded point and 98th overall in 78 games this season. The winger sits two points shy of the century mark, a feat he's yet to achieve in his previous nine campaigns.