Marchand recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Marchand set up Jake DeBrusk for the empty-net tally to seal the Bruins' win. The 35-year-old Marchand failed to record a point over the final three games of the first round, though the Bruins totaled just four goals in that span. The winger has three goals, six assists, 18 shots on net, 19 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through eight playoff outings.