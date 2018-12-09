Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sets up three goals to rip Leafs

Marchand fashioned three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Maple Leafs.

Marchand going off for three points wasn't all that unusual, but the point-packing pest keeping to himself after a fight between teammate Matt Grzelcyk and Toronto's Zach Hyman -- which resulted in game misconduct penalties and ejections for each player -- was atypical of him. Marchand actually didn't accrue any PIM in this one, though he does have 72 of those through 29 games while averaging close to a point per contest.