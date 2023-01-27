Marchand scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
He wired a wrist shot from the left circle to the far post off a great pass from Connor Clifton; the goal knotted the score 1-1 late in the first period. Marchand has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak.
