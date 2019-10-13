Bruins' Brad Marchand: Seven points in last four games
Marchand scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-0 win over the Devils on Saturday.
The goal stood up as the winner; the assist came on the power play. Marchand is riding a four-game, seven-point streak (four goals, three helpers) and looks well on his way to yet another elite season.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up assist•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Keys comeback Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Provides game's only offense Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Top line stays together•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Top line reunited•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Played through injuries against Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.