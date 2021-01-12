Marchand (undisclosed) is expected to return to practice Wednesday and should be ready for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Devils, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Marchand was given rest days Monday and Tuesday, but he should be back at it Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup with New Jersey. The 32-year-old winger, who racked up 28 goals and 87 points in 70 games last campaign, will slot into his usual spots on the Bruins' first line and top power-play unit against the Devils.