Marchand (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's scrimmage, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

With Marchand not out there Thursday, Anders Bjork worked in his place on a line with Patrice Bergeron and Jack Studnicka. Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Marchand practiced Wednesday "in his usual white jersey," so it seems likely that the winger's absence from Thursday's scrimmage is precautionary. With that in mind, Shinzawa has noted that he'd be surprised if Marchand didn't play in the Bruins' Jan. 14 season opener.