Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sitting out versus Sabres
Marchand (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sabres.
Marchand will miss his first game of the season after suffering an upper-body injury Thursday versus the Devils. The Bruins will take a big hit with Marchand out of the lineup, as he racked up 41 points -- 17 on the power play -- in 38 games. Danton Heinen is expected to replace him on the B's top line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...