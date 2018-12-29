Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sitting out versus Sabres

Marchand (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sabres.

Marchand will miss his first game of the season after suffering an upper-body injury Thursday versus the Devils. The Bruins will take a big hit with Marchand out of the lineup, as he racked up 41 points -- 17 on the power play -- in 38 games. Danton Heinen is expected to replace him on the B's top line.