Marchand recorded four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Marchand has been in a bit of a slump the past eight games considering he's one of the Bruins star players. The six-time All-Star hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 11 and has only recorded four assists in this span. He has 23 shots on goal and three power-play assists, so look for the veteran to get back in the goal column very soon.