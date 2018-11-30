Bruins' Brad Marchand: Snaps goal drought
Marchand scored on the power play during a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders on Thursday.
After going goalless in his last seven straight, Marchand was able to snap one home off assists from Torey Krug and David Pastrnak. The last time he failed to score in seven straight was back in March of 2015. The Bruins are certainly feeling the effect of Patrice Bergeron's absence (ribs), especially offensively. Unlike last season the team doesn't have a quality center to replace him with as Riley Nash was let go in free agency. For now, 23-year-old Colby Cave will be centering the first line until a better fit can be found.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...