Bruins' Brad Marchand: Snaps goal drought

Marchand scored on the power play during a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders on Thursday.

After going goalless in his last seven straight, Marchand was able to snap one home off assists from Torey Krug and David Pastrnak. The last time he failed to score in seven straight was back in March of 2015. The Bruins are certainly feeling the effect of Patrice Bergeron's absence (ribs), especially offensively. Unlike last season the team doesn't have a quality center to replace him with as Riley Nash was let go in free agency. For now, 23-year-old Colby Cave will be centering the first line until a better fit can be found.