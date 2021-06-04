Marchand scored the game-winning goal and had four shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 3. He also had two PIM.

Marchand appeared to catch Semyon Varlamov off guard less than four minutes into overtime, picking the top corner from along the wall just below the hashmarks. It was the fifth goal of the postseason for Marchand, who has four points and 13 shots through the first three games of the second-round series. He has reached the scoresheet in six of his first eight playoff tilts.