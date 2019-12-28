Bruins' Brad Marchand: Sparks offense in win
Marchand picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sabres.
After Patrice Bergeron potted the first two goals of the night, Marchand decided to spread the wealth and helped set up Brandon Carlo for an empty-netter. It's Marchand's second straight three-point performance, and on the year the 31-year-old winger has a massive 19 goals and 57 points through 39 games.
