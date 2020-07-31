General manager Cam Neely didn't have any updates on Marchand (lower body) ahead of Friday's practice session, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Even if the team had additional information, the league's Return to Play protocols would prevent much in terms of an update anyway. The news certainly doesn't bode well for the winger's availability for Sunday's round-robin matchup with Philadelphia, though the priority will no doubt be having Marchand healthy and available for the next round.