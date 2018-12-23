Bruins' Brad Marchand: Stays hot against Preds
Marchand scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
He welcomed back his regular center in this one, as Patrice Bergeron saw his first action in over a month after recovering from a rib injury, but Marchand has been doing just fine on his own, scoring a whopping five goals and 15 points in his last eight games, including this one. The 30-year-old winger is coming off back-to-back 85-point campaigns, and it doesn't look like he'll have much difficulty reaching those heights again in 2018-19.
