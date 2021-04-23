Marchand produced a goal and an assist with two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.
Marchand opened the scoring with a rebound goal 12:36 into the first period and later drew an assist on David Pastrnak's snipe early in the third. Marchand has piled up six goals and three assists over his last five games and ranks sixth in the NHL scoring race with 57 points, just one back of third place.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots winner Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits milestone with four-point tilt•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads offense with pair of goals•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pair of points Thursday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another four-point night•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hat trick in Saturday's win•