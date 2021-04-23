Marchand produced a goal and an assist with two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

Marchand opened the scoring with a rebound goal 12:36 into the first period and later drew an assist on David Pastrnak's snipe early in the third. Marchand has piled up six goals and three assists over his last five games and ranks sixth in the NHL scoring race with 57 points, just one back of third place.