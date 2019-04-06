Bruins' Brad Marchand: Still out Saturday

Marchand (rest) will sit out again Saturday against the Lightning.

Marchand should be back in action to open up the playoffs, but he will take a seat for a second straight game to close out the regular season with an even 100 points over 79 contests. Marcus Johansson will work in the top six again with Marchand taking a breather.

More News
Our Latest Stories