Bruins' Brad Marchand: Still out Saturday
Marchand (rest) will sit out again Saturday against the Lightning.
Marchand should be back in action to open up the playoffs, but he will take a seat for a second straight game to close out the regular season with an even 100 points over 79 contests. Marcus Johansson will work in the top six again with Marchand taking a breather.
