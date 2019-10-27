Bruins' Brad Marchand: Streak at nine games, 15 points

Marchand's assist Saturday in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis stretched his point streak to nine games.

He has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in that span. Marchand's streak is one more game than linemate David Pastrnak's, but three fewer points. The Bruins are a one-line team and they'll go as far as Marchand, Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron will take them.