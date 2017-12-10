Bruins' Brad Marchand: Stretches streak to five games
Marchand stretched his point streak to five games and eight points with his 11th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. He also picked up a major penalty for interference.
Marchand has 23 points and 21 PIM in 19 games, tallies that make him as valuable as any of the best players in the NHL. Marchand is a lock-and-roll guy -- you can put him into your lineup and forget about him. He'll deliver.
