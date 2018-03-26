Bruins' Brad Marchand: Strikes again in overtime to tie NHL record

Marchand registered the game-winning goal to complement a secondary assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Within the first 30 seconds of 3-on-3 hockey, Boston's first-line winger went top shelf over Alex Stalock to silence the home crowd. As noted by theScore, Marchand has tied an NHL record with his fifth overtime tally this season; three active players (Alex Galchenyuk, Jonathan Toews and Steven Stamkos) have also accomplished such a feat in their respective careers.