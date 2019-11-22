Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Strikes twice against Sabres

Marchand potted two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Marchand's goal total is up to 15, leaving him five goals back of league leader and teammate David Pastrnak. With a pair of two-goal games and a three-assist effort in his past four contests, the highly skilled agitator is showing no signs of slowing down.

