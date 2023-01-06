Marchand scored a power-play goal, added an assist, went plus-2, doled out two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

There was a little bit of everything on Marchand's stat line in the productive game. His tally gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the second period, and he also set up a David Pastrnak goal. Marchand has three goals and nine helpers over his last 10 contests, and he's up to 11 tallies, 22 assists, 81 shots on net, 45 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 30 appearances. He's earned 20 of his points on the power play, where the Bruins rank fourth in the league, converting at a 27.5 percent rate.