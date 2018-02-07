Bruins' Brad Marchand: Suspension concludes

Marchand has served his five-game suspension for elbowing Devils forward Marcus Johnasson on Jan. 23.

The Bruins won four of those games without Marchand, but obviously the B's will welcome the diminutive, point-packing forward back with open arms. He's well over a point-per-game pace with 21 goals and 29 assists through 38 contests this season, and Marchand's one of nine skaters with a shooting percentage north of 20. It's difficult for players like that to go under the fantasy radar, but perhaps that'll be the case in his first game back Wednesday evening against Rangers.