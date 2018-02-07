Bruins' Brad Marchand: Suspension concludes
Marchand has served his five-game suspension for elbowing Devils forward Marcus Johnasson on Jan. 23.
The Bruins won four of those games without Marchand, but obviously the B's will welcome the diminutive, point-packing forward back with open arms. He's well over a point-per-game pace with 21 goals and 29 assists through 38 contests this season, and Marchand's one of nine skaters with a shooting percentage north of 20. It's difficult for players like that to go under the fantasy radar, but perhaps that'll be the case in his first game back Wednesday evening against Rangers.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Handed five-game suspension•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will hear from league•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads way in comeback win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Picks up two helpers Saturday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Extends heater in win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two-point effort in Wednesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...