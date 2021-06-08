Marchand collected a goal and an assist with five hits and two shots Monday in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders in Game 5.

Marchand assisted on David Pastrnak's goal that opened the scoring just 1:25 into the game, then he added a tally for his own personal highlight reel. Marchand walked around New York defenseman Ryan Pulock, outwaited goaltender Semyon Varlamov and scooped the puck into the net to tie the game at 2-2 at 7:27 of the second period. It was Marchand's sixth goal and 10th point of the playoffs. He's reached the scoresheet in all five games against the Islanders, totaling three goals and four assists.