Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies game-winner Sunday
Marchand scored the overtime-winner and added an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Marchand delivered the secondary assist on defenseman John Moore's equalizer in the second period, and then won the game with 57 seconds left in overtime. Marchand has four consecutive two-point outings, raising his total to 65 points in 55 games.
