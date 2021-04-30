Marchand scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Buffalo. He also had four shots and three hits.

Marchand put the Boston win on ice with an empty-net goal while shorthanded with 1:34 left in the third period. He also picked up an assist on David Pastrnak's goal that opened the scoring 1:16 into the game. The two-point performance enabled Marchand to hit the 60-point plateau on the season.