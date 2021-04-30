Marchand scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Buffalo. He also had four shots and three hits.
Marchand put the Boston win on ice with an empty-net goal while shorthanded with 1:34 left in the third period. He also picked up an assist on David Pastrnak's goal that opened the scoring 1:16 into the game. The two-point performance enabled Marchand to hit the 60-point plateau on the season.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pockets goal No. 26•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Stays hot with two points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pots winner Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hits milestone with four-point tilt•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Leads offense with pair of goals•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Pair of points Thursday•