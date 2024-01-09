Marchand scored a pair of goals, added two hits and logged two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Marchand opened and closed the scoring in regulation, tallying on the power play in the first period and at even strength in the third. The winger moved into fifth place in points in Bruins franchise history with the second goal, and he's got more milestones on the way. He's one point shy of 900 for his career, and he'll hit 1,000 games played Feb. 13 versus the Lightning if he can avoid an absence before that date. The winger has been as steady as ever in his first year as captain, racking up 17 goals, 37 points, 108 shots on net, 37 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests this season.