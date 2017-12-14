Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies two points

Marchand scored the game-winning goal in overtime and also had an assist in a 3-2 win over the Red Wings on Monday.

After missing six games with an injury, Marchand has put together a six-game point streak that is still ongoing. He has 10 points total in that time, and by this point the 29-year-old is as reliable a fantasy performer as you are going to find.

