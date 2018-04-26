Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies two points
Marchand scored a goal on four shots and had an assist in a 7-4 Game 7 victory over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
It's not surprising to see Marchand be part of this scoring outburst for the Bruins. After, all, he had 24 goals and 51 assists in only 68 games this season. He opened this series with six points in two games before only having one in his next four. The 29-year-old picked a great time to regain that earlier form.
