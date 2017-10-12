Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies two points

Marchand notched one goal, one assist, and three shots on net in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

By this point, you don't need to be told Marchand is great. He finished with 39 goals and 85 points last season, including 24 on the power play. He hasn't killed it out the gate this year, but there is zero reason for worry with Marchand.

