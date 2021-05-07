Marchand had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Marchand helped Boston pull away with a pair of first-period helpers, first setting up Patrice Bergeron at even strength and then assisting on Charlie McAvoy's power-play tally. The veteran winger's in good form with the playoffs around the corner, as Marchand has three multi-point performances in his last five games and five in the last 11.