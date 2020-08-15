Marchand scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist Saturday as the Bruins downed the Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 3 of their first-round series.

His shot from in close early in the second period caught Petr Mrazek high off the chest, and Charlie Coyle was able to bat the rebound home out of midair. Marchand then capped his afternoon by outskating the Carolina defense to get to David Krejci's clearing effort and tuck it into the empty net. The 32-year-old has two goals and six points in his last three games, and Marchand will look to keep rolling in Game 4 on Monday.