Marchand chipped in three assists and one shot in the Bruins' 7-3 win over Florida on Monday.

Marchand notched an assist in each period Monday, picking up one on the power play on David Pastrnak's goal. This performance extends Marchand's point streak to three games with five points over that span. Since returning from hip surgery, Marchand has been red-hot, putting up nine goals and 26 points in 23 games.