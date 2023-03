Marchand notched three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

He had a helper in each period, setting up Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron to spread the wealth. Marchand had gone 10 straight games without a multi-point performance, but on the season he's piled up 20 goals and 59 points in 60 contests.