Marchand scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Marchand scored the Bruins' last two goals of the game after setting up David Pastrnak's power-play marker in the first period. This was Marchand's first multi-point effort of the season, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in all four games. The 35-year-old winger has three goals, three helpers, 13 shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating.