Marchand scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

He opened the scoring midway through the second period, helping the Bruins set a new NHL record with 133 points on the season. Marchand snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, and with one game left on the regular-season schedule, the 34-year-old has 21 goals and 66 points.