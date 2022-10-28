Marchand scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Making his season debut earlier than expected after undergoing hip surgery this summer, Marchand didn't look rusty at all as he collected a point in each period, with his second-period tally holding up as the game-winner. The Bruins will be cautious with the 34-year-old and he isn't expected to suit up for the second game of a back-to-back Friday, but if this performance is any indication, Marchand should be ready to handle a full workload soon enough.