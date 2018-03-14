Bruins' Brad Marchand: Three points in Tuesday's return

Marchand scored a goal and two assists while adding two shots, two hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

After missing Sunday's game with a minor upper-body injury, Marchand returned to the ice in style, extending his point streak to six games while delivering six goals and 14 points already in March. The 29-year-old has scored at least 30 goals in each of the last three seasons, and his 72 points in 54 games is easily the best pace of his career. Expect him to remain dominant down the stretch as the Bruins try to close ground on the Lightning at the top of the Atlantic Division.