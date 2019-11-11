Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tickles twine in shootout loss

Marchand netted a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Marchand's goal at 12:22 of the third period tied the game, ultimately forcing overtime. The tally snapped a two-game dry spell for the high-scoring winger. He has 11 goals and 29 points in 17 games. Factoring out a pair of five-point efforts, Marchand would still have 19 points in 15 games. Simply put, he's a top-10 producer in fantasy and should always be in virtual lineups.