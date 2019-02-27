Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ties franchise record in win
Marchand scored a short-handed goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
The shortie was the 25th of his career, tying Rick Middleton's record for the most in Bruins history. Marchand has been slowing down a bit, scoring just two points (both goals) over his last five games, but he remains on pace for a career year with 25 goals and 74 points in 62 games.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tickles twine in shootout win•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Reaches 70-point mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Accelerating on stat sheet•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Tallies game-winner Sunday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another multi-point effort•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Another multi-assist night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...