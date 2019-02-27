Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ties franchise record in win

Marchand scored a short-handed goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The shortie was the 25th of his career, tying Rick Middleton's record for the most in Bruins history. Marchand has been slowing down a bit, scoring just two points (both goals) over his last five games, but he remains on pace for a career year with 25 goals and 74 points in 62 games.