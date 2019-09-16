Bruins' Brad Marchand: Top line reunited
Marchand skated on a line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak at Monday's practice.
Monday marked Bergeron's first training camp practice and the Bruins' top line was promptly reunited. It remains to be seen if the trio remains intact, as there's been talk of possibly moving Pastrnak to David Krejci's line, but the duo of Marchand and Bergeron will not be separated, given their well-established chemistry. Though Marchand dealt with groin and oblique issues, as well as a sprained hand during the Bruins' extended playoff run that ran into June, he appears past those issues and healthy in advance of the coming season.
