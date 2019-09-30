Bruins' Brad Marchand: Top line stays together

Marchand worked on a line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak at Monday's practice.

Talk that Pastrnak might be moved off the B's top line was just that and the productive trio remains intact heading into the team's season opener against the Stars on Thursday. Marchand is coming off an outstanding 2018-19 campaign in which he logged 36 goals and a career-high 100 points in 79 regular-season games and there's no reason he can't maintain his high level of play in 2019-20, provided he can stay healthy and off the radar of the NHL's disciplinarians.