Bruins' Brad Marchand: Trio of assists in win

Marchand registered three assists Monday, in a 6-3 win over the Senators.

Another multi-point effort gives Marchand seven assists in the season's first three games. He has yet to light the lamp in 2018-19 but despite being shut out of the goal column, Marchand continues producing at an elite level. He'll look to score his first of the season Thursday when Boston takes on the Oilers.

