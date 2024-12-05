Marchand scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Chicago.

The veteran winger's tallies came just over two minutes apart early in the second period, breaking open a 1-1 tie. It's the second multi-goal performance in five games for Marchand, and on the season, he's up to 10 goals and 20 points over 28 contests, putting him on pace to potentially secure his first 30-goal campaign since 2021-22.