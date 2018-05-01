Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two helpers in Game 2 loss

Marchard assisted on both the Bruins' goals in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Much like the first-round series with Toronto, Marchand has kicked things off against Tampa Bay with six points (one goal, five assists) in the first two games. The Leafs held the 29-year-old to only three points in five games the rest of the way, but it remains to be seen if the Bolts can also find a way to slow down the Bruins' top line.