Marchand notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The veteran pest has been running hot or cold since play resumed after Christmas. Over the last 11 games, Marchand has six multi-point performances, but he managed only one helper total in the other five contests. That still has him on track for another productive season, and with 19 goals in 43 games, Marchand is headed for the sixth 30-goal campaign of his career.