Marchand picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The 32-year-old is wrapping up the regular season on a heater, generating multiple points in three straight games and five of the last seven. On the year, Marchand has 28 goals and 69 points in 53 contests, the fifth straight campaign in which he's produced at better than a point-a-game pace.