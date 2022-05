Marchand tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Carolina.

Marchand opened the scoring with a goal 46 seconds into the second period before recording an assist on Charlie Coyle's power-play goal later in the frame. The 34-year-old winger has had a tremendous series with four goals and seven assists through six games. Marchand now has 49 goals and 69 assists in 138 career playoff contests.