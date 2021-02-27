Marchand scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
The Bruins' top line supplied all the team's offense on the night, but it wasn't nearly enough. Marchand has been alternating two-point efforts with scoreless performances over the last couple weeks, but on the season the 32-year-old has an impressive 10 goals and 22 points through 18 contests.
