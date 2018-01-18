Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two-point effort in Wednesday's win

Marchand scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

He also fired three shots on net, dished out two hits and blocked a shot, adding some extra juice to his DFS line. Marchand now has four goals and seven assists in his last six games as he continues to thrive on the Bruins' top line alongside Patrice Bergeron, and the hot streak has Marchand on pace to top last season's career high of 85 points.