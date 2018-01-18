Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two-point effort in Wednesday's win
Marchand scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
He also fired three shots on net, dished out two hits and blocked a shot, adding some extra juice to his DFS line. Marchand now has four goals and seven assists in his last six games as he continues to thrive on the Bruins' top line alongside Patrice Bergeron, and the hot streak has Marchand on pace to top last season's career high of 85 points.
More News
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Records two points•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Hot Saturday includes new career mark•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Two points Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Big three-point game•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be available Thursday•
-
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call with illness•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...